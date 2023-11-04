U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 114,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $87.66 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average is $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

