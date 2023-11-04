U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FSMB opened at $19.47 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

