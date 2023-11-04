UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Get Etsy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 74.95% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4,127.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.