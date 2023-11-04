Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UDMY. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Udemy has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.96 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,740,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,445,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $36,267.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 381,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,616.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,740,238 shares in the company, valued at $16,445,249.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $1,665,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Udemy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after buying an additional 855,400 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in Udemy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 922,437 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

