UDR (NYSE:UDR) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2023

Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank raised UDR from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.91.

UDR Stock Up 3.1 %

UDR stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in UDR by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 38,722 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

