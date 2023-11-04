UDR (NYSE:UDR) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank raised UDR from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.91.

Get UDR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Stock Up 3.1 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in UDR by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 38,722 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.