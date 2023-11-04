Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,149,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $901,726,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $385.88 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.