Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.24

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 96932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGP. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.0516 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 285,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,605,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,341 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

Further Reading

