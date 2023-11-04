United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $142.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

