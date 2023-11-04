United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 985,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,678,000 after acquiring an additional 65,810 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 129.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

URI opened at $451.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.59 and a 52 week high of $492.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

