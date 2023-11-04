United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

United States Cellular Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:USM traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $45.03. 633,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,128. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 380,868 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,510,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 232,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,228,000 after buying an additional 175,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.