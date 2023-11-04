United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on X

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel Announces Dividend

NYSE:X opened at $34.25 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,202 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.