Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Display to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.05. 907,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,364. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day moving average is $148.61. Universal Display has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $47,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $29,631,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Display by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,256,000 after acquiring an additional 188,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Bank of America upped their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

