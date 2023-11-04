Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) COO Steven M. Hatten Sells 58,357 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) COO Steven M. Hatten sold 58,357 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $95,705.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,522.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

URG stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780,004 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,468 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,732,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 385,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 165,966 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

