Urban Edge Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 152.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

UE opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

