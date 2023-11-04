V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $15.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered V.F. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.64. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

