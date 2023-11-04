VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,618,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,837 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up 13.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 8.26% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $80,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 783,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,048. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

