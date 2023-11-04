Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,372,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $113.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

