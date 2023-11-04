Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Boosted by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 2.5% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 209,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.19. 357,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,115. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.