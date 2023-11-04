Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

