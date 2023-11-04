Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,471,000 after buying an additional 371,328 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 264,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 83,941 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 590,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $57.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

