Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Increased by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,192. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

