Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Whelan Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.