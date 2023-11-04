Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,384. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

