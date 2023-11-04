Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 54,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,208 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $89.60 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.07 and a twelve month high of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $737.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.01.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

