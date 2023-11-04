Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $737.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.07 and a 12-month high of $97.29.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
