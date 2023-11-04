Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $53,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $48.31. 11,669,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

