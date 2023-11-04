Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wedbush

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

