Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $30,638,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 147.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after buying an additional 1,077,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,432,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,756,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $16,429,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.