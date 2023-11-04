Velocys (LON:VLS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Velocys Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Velocys stock opened at GBX 0.31 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. Velocys has a 1 year low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.80 ($0.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

