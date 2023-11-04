Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $19.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.36.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Veradigm
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Veradigm Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of MDRX opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.87.
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.