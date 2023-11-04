Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $19.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veradigm

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veradigm Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Veradigm by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Veradigm by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the period.

Shares of MDRX opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.