Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years. Vermilion Energy has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:VET opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.19. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 40.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VET shares. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

