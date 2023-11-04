Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Kathleen A. Rickard Sells 58,752 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VRNA opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 26.29, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 53,903 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 5,636.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

