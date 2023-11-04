Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 11,117 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,145.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $201,447.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,524 shares of company stock worth $3,428,098. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.90.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

