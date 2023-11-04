Versor Investments LP Buys New Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,857 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,598,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.84.

UiPath stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

