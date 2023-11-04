Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $73,728.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,701.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,097 shares of company stock valued at $389,378. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 2.7 %

TDOC stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

