Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 26,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 40,614 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 752.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 562,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.7 %

PANW stock opened at $243.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,363,870. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.