Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

