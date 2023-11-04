Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 195.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,649 shares of company stock valued at $504,753. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $79.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

