Versor Investments LP Has $708,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.04 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.84.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $250,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 131,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,465.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,177 shares of company stock worth $3,701,431. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

