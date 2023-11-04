Versor Investments LP Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $253.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $240.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average is $211.92. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

