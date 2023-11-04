Versor Investments LP Has $760,000 Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,252,000 after acquiring an additional 262,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 218,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 684,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 206,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $132.06 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

