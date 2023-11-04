Versor Investments LP Has $778,000 Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Insperity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Insperity by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Insperity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Insperity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,145. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Up 0.9 %

Insperity stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.