Versor Investments LP Invests $689,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $631,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 85,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in UGI by 777.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in UGI by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 81,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46,174 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $22.36 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.