Versor Investments LP Invests $785,000 in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,014 shares of company stock worth $265,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

VSAT opened at $19.80 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

