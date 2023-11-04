Versor Investments LP Lowers Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

