Versor Investments LP Makes New $747,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average is $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

