Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,323,000 after buying an additional 729,986 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.2 %

JCI stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

