Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM stock opened at $442.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.23. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $463.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

