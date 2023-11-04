Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $379.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.