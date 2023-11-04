Versor Investments LP Purchases 4,136 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

